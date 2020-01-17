Staker Achieves Market Cap of $2,365.00 (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Staker has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Staker has a market capitalization of $2,365.00 and $12.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Staker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.96 or 0.03589323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00202822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00130895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Staker

Staker’s total supply is 2,075,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,579 tokens. The official website for Staker is staker.network . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Staker Token Trading

Staker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

