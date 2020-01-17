Stakenet Hits Market Capitalization of $5.43 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Stakenet has a market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $916,224.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.01466394 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030852 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010139 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Stakenet

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 103,022,430 coins and its circulating supply is 93,078,496 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

