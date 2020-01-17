Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 44,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,582. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

