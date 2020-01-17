St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 940 ($12.37).

Several other analysts have also commented on STJ. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,253 ($16.48) to GBX 1,322 ($17.39) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,179 ($15.51) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,163 ($15.30).

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 1,108 ($14.58) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.37. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,137.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.24.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

