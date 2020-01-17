SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Position Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 621.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212,877 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.14% of SSR Mining worth $27,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,833,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 7,205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 825,142 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 756,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 415,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 189,659 shares during the period. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $19.42.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley upgraded SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

