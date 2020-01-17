SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, First Analysis upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.79, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.88. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 9.80%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 156.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 144.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

