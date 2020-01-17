SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, First Analysis upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.
Shares of SPSC stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.79, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.88. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $59.14.
In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 156.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 144.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.