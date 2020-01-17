Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SFM. Cfra lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $33,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,800,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after buying an additional 71,217 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 792.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,243 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,232,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 984,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,227,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

