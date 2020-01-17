SpringWorks Therapeutics Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

SWTX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.85. 2,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,348. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 403,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.94% of SpringWorks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.