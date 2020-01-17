Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sprague Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of SRLP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,782. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $379.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $582.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.60 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Sprague Resources by 11.5% during the second quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sprague Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sprague Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Sprague Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

