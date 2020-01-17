Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,136,626 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,434,000 after purchasing an additional 82,061 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $235.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $235.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $20,487,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,954,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total value of $738,818.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,299 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,880.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,148 shares of company stock worth $71,313,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

