Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 20,513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,773,000 after buying an additional 207,541 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,900,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 696,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,417,000 after buying an additional 193,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 649,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,699,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock opened at $175.47 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,228 shares of company stock valued at $26,934,906 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.