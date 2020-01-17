Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 250 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $145.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $106.76 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.