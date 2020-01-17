Spiking Market Capitalization Reaches $864,847.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Spiking has a market cap of $864,847.00 and $1.04 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Over the last week, Spiking has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.15 or 0.05786103 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027135 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034827 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00128352 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

