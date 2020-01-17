Speedcast International (ASX:SDA) Trading Down 1.5%

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX:SDA) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.96 ($0.68) and last traded at A$0.98 ($0.69), approximately 1,193,117 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.99 ($0.70).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 779.60. The firm has a market cap of $228.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28.

About Speedcast International (ASX:SDA)

Speedcast International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides remote communications and IT services. The company offers managed satellite, cellular, and fiber network services; and designs, deploys, operates, and maintains telecommunications networks. It also provides value-added services, including user applications, network optimization, and network monitoring and management.

