Spectre.ai Dividend Token Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002323 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market cap of $16.64 million and $1.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectre.ai Dividend Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.80 or 0.06064783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00035086 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00127659 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectre.ai Dividend Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.