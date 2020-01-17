Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.62

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and traded as high as $14.86. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.
About Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
