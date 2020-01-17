Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.62

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and traded as high as $14.86. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,599 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.