SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $36.52, approximately 1,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 40,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1449 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.