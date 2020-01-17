SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 728,737 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 666,790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 978.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,279,000 after buying an additional 567,215 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after buying an additional 552,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,194.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,475,000 after buying an additional 326,669 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.96. The stock had a trading volume of 246,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,591. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

