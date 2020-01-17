SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $146.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,065,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.