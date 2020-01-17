SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Short Interest Down 9.9% in December

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 919,100 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SpartanNash by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SpartanNash by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Man Group plc grew its position in SpartanNash by 531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in SpartanNash by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPTN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 158,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,283. The stock has a market cap of $495.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $22.49.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

