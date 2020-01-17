Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.77.

SO traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $67.12. 164,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,577. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.22.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern news, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

