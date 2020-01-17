Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

Southern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Southern has a payout ratio of 80.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Southern to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

SO stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,158,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.22.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.77.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,333.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

