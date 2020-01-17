SophiaTX (SPHTX) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, SophiaTX has traded 65.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Bit-Z and Liquid. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $541,682.00 and approximately $20,776.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $524.65 or 0.06032283 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027477 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035513 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00127432 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001155 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

