Sonora Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.91. The company had a trading volume of 570,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,376. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

