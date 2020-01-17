Sonora Investment Management LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Sonora Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 73.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 31.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $26.62. 97,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.