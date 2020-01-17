Sonora Investment Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Sonora Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,117,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 22,381 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 44,362 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 563,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 100,278 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 481,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 307,282 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

NYSE:HUN traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 59,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

