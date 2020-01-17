Sonora Investment Management LLC Buys 8,963 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,402.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $735,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877,188 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 28,294.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076,669 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,670 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 405.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $79,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus set a $82.00 price objective on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.10.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.59. 3,977,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,229. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $70.74. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $63.14 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

