Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Releases Earnings Results

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

Shares of Sono-Tek stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $35.54 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of -0.18. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.92.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

