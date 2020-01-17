Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Stock Price

Press coverage about KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted KONICA MINOLTA/ADR’s analysis:

OTCMKTS:KNCAY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. 230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KONICA MINOLTA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About KONICA MINOLTA/ADR

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

