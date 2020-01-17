Somerset Trust Co Sells 224 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FRC traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $118.15. 33,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,229. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.80. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

