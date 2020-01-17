Somerset Trust Co Lowers Stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,364 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,454,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

TRMK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,309. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. Trustmark Corp has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.