Somerset Trust Co Lowers Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter worth about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 150.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 59.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PKG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,200. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average is $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

