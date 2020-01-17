Somerset Trust Co Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Metlife stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,141. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $52.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.35.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

