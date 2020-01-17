Somerset Trust Co Buys 711 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 169,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,291,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,774 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $60,701,000 after buying an additional 27,688 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.87. 2,626,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,195. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $89.24. The company has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

