Somerset Trust Co Buys 585 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. SYSCO comprises approximately 1.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 181,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,634,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYSCO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 94,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,176. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

