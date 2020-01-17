Somerset Trust Co Acquires 72 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 41.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 32.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,641,000 after acquiring an additional 112,605 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 737.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,883,000 after acquiring an additional 61,706 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $535.78. 325,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,453. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.80 and a 12-month high of $536.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.80.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

