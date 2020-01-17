Soma Tops One Day Trading Volume of $133,406.00 (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last week, Soma has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. Soma has a market capitalization of $151,652.00 and approximately $133,406.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00057270 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00075035 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,722.42 or 0.99946871 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00053858 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Soma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official website is soma.co . Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Soma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

