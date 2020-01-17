Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 933,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 394,398 shares.The stock last traded at $2.05 and had previously closed at $1.81.

SNGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Soligenix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 193.39% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.10% of Soligenix worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

