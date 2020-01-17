Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

NASDAQ SOHU traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 433,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,691. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $491.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.42. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $482.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Sohu.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Sohu.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sohu.com by 621.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 143,619 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sohu.com by 49.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 46,516 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Sohu.com by 56.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 586,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 211,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sohu.com by 245.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Recommended Story: Overbought

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.