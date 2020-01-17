Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $18.25. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Snap shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 46,284,160 shares.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Cowen raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $2,393,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,562,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,623,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,028,916.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,486,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,442,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,039,944 shares of company stock valued at $45,985,230.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,952,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.