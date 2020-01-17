Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) PT Raised to GBX 1,900 at Goldman Sachs Group

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price objective raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,880 ($24.73) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,835 ($24.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smiths Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,781.25 ($23.43).

Shares of SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,724.50 ($22.68) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a PE ratio of 30.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,680.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,622.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,330 ($17.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,739.50 ($22.88).

In other news, insider George Buckley acquired 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,449.36). Also, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 11,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.81), for a total value of £191,764.28 ($252,255.04).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

