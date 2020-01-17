Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $49.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,389,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,631,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 373,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 272,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

