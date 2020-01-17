Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Smart Global alerts:

NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.83. The company had a trading volume of 174,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Smart Global has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $816.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Smart Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Smart Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Smart Global by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Smart Global by 53.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Smart Global by 231.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Smart Global by 33.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.