Slang Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Slang Worldwide Inc (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) were down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28, approximately 104,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 113,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

A number of research firms have commented on SLGWF. M Partners set a $2.00 target price on Slang Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Slang Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

SLANG Worldwide Inc supplies and distributes vaporizer products to wholesale distributors and online consumers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australasia. Its vaporizers service various cannabis formats, including flower, liquid oil, and solid extracts. The company also markets companion accessories for its vaporizers comprising carrying cases, exchangeable faceplates, charging stations, cleaning kits, and other items.

