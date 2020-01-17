Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SWKS traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.09. 1,667,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,838. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $3,533,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,970,389.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,672,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,694 shares of company stock worth $26,941,663. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.87.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

