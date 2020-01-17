Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Sitime in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. Sitime has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11.

In other Sitime news, insider Arthur D. Chadwick acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist acquired 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $130,840.92.

