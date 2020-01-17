Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

Get Simplicity Esports and Gaming alerts:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Simplicity Esports and Gaming had a negative net margin of 399.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as a virtual reality gaming and sports entertainment company in the United States and India. It owns and operates approximately 30 family entertainment centers across India, as well as a center in the United States. It offers an interactive and fun experience to customers at its centers, blending augmented reality and virtual reality and other games, indoor sports simulation entertainment, and food and beverage options to corporate customers, families, friends, and children.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.