Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) is Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s 10th Largest Position

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,396 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up about 1.5% of Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 471.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,953,000 after purchasing an additional 598,745 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 131.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.77. 1,436,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,825. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.17. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $142.40 and a 12-month high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

