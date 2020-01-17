Silverway (SLV) Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $38.58 million and $405,731.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silverway token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00004376 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. During the last week, Silverway has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Silverway alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,802.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.23 or 0.03824831 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001595 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00617940 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silverway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silverway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.