Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.86 and last traded at C$8.69, approximately 184,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 351,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.49.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Silvercrest Metals in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $876.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.33.

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Silvercrest Metals Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

